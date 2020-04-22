Analysts Turn Mixed On Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

The shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $62 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beyond Meat Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Sell the BYND stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on March 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 130. Bernstein was of a view that BYND is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that BYND is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 12, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $78.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.73.

The shares of the company added by 7.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $82.103 while ending the day at $84.96. During the trading session, a total of 13.18 million shares were traded which represents a -89.44% decline from the average session volume which is 6.96 million shares. BYND had ended its last session trading at $79.12. Beyond Meat Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 BYND 52-week low price stands at $45.00 while its 52-week high price is $239.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Beyond Meat Inc. generated 275.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1300.0%. Beyond Meat Inc. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $126. DA Davidson also rated TREX as Downgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $104 suggesting that TREX could surge by 8.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.87% to reach $88.50/share. It started the day trading at $84.20 and traded between $79.46 and $80.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TREX’s 50-day SMA is 87.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.12. The stock has a high of $111.85 for the year while the low is $56.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.66%, as 9.20M BYND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.90% of Trex Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.71, while the P/B ratio is 10.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 853.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TREX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 25,352 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,379,773 shares of TREX, with a total valuation of $511,275,008. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TREX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $426,265,782 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Trex Company Inc. shares by 5.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,063,670 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 209,869 shares of Trex Company Inc. which are valued at $325,662,514. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Trex Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 132,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,312,514 shares and is now valued at $265,464,872. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Trex Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.