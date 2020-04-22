Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

The shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Stephens in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. CapitalOne was of a view that WLL is Underweight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Cowen thinks that WLL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $4.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.89.

The shares of the company added by 13.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.3297 while ending the day at $0.38. During the trading session, a total of 23.3 million shares were traded which represents a -60.32% decline from the average session volume which is 14.53 million shares. WLL had ended its last session trading at $0.34. Whiting Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 WLL 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $29.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Whiting Petroleum Corporation generated 8.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.27%. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is now rated as Sell. Mizuho also rated INTU as Initiated on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $280 suggesting that INTU could surge by 10.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $264.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.63% to reach $277.00/share. It started the day trading at $260.88 and traded between $246.42 and $249.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INTU’s 50-day SMA is 258.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 267.48. The stock has a high of $306.89 for the year while the low is $187.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.96%, as 2.73M WLL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.09% of Intuit Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.35, while the P/B ratio is 17.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more INTU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -871,195 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,282,773 shares of INTU, with a total valuation of $4,895,037,790. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more INTU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,539,374,300 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Intuit Inc. shares by 1.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,341,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 232,428 shares of Intuit Inc. which are valued at $3,068,530,970. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Intuit Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 88,399 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,251,797 shares and is now valued at $2,587,913,310. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Intuit Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.