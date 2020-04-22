Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG), Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

The shares of Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Principal Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2019, to Sell the PFG stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that PFG is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that PFG is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 61.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $42.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $28.11 while ending the day at $28.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a 32.34% incline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. PFG had ended its last session trading at $29.79. Principal Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.43, with a beta of 1.54. PFG 52-week low price stands at $23.31 while its 52-week high price is $60.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.42%. Principal Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.07% to reach $62.86/share. It started the day trading at $38.30 and traded between $36.085 and $36.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BG’s 50-day SMA is 42.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.30. The stock has a high of $59.65 for the year while the low is $29.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.85%, as 2.90M PFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of Bunge Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 149,528 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,966,227 shares of BG, with a total valuation of $614,064,294. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more BG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $582,453,879 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Bunge Limited shares by 4.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,606,926 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 261,396 shares of Bunge Limited which are valued at $271,082,174. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Bunge Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 111,297 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,778,960 shares and is now valued at $196,080,729. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Bunge Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.