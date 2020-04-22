Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

The shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that ITUB is Buy in its latest report on August 27, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that ITUB is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.71% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.03 while ending the day at $4.05. During the trading session, a total of 33.12 million shares were traded which represents a 1.21% incline from the average session volume which is 33.52 million shares. ITUB had ended its last session trading at $4.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. currently has a market cap of $40.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.82, with a beta of 1.08. ITUB 52-week low price stands at $3.76 while its 52-week high price is $9.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.26%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. UBS also rated GEL as Downgrade on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that GEL could surge by 57.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.45% to reach $10.14/share. It started the day trading at $4.7749 and traded between $4.28 and $4.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GEL’s 50-day SMA is 7.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.56. The stock has a high of $23.84 for the year while the low is $2.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.14%, as 5.16M ITUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.82% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more GEL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -464,080 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,412,902 shares of GEL, with a total valuation of $68,258,576. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile sold more GEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,291,420 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Genesis Energy L.P. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,653,010 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,670 shares of Genesis Energy L.P. which are valued at $37,839,799. In the same vein, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its Genesis Energy L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 372,713 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,487,341 shares and is now valued at $33,270,377. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Genesis Energy L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.