Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

The shares of Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $58 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cardinal Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $68. Deutsche Bank was of a view that CAH is Hold in its latest report on September 12, 2019. Argus thinks that CAH is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $56.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $48.02 while ending the day at $48.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a 43.02% incline from the average session volume which is 3.26 million shares. CAH had ended its last session trading at $50.74. Cardinal Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CAH 52-week low price stands at $39.05 while its 52-week high price is $60.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cardinal Health Inc. generated 1.66 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.61%. Cardinal Health Inc. has the potential to record 5.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $864. Credit Suisse also rated TSLA as Upgrade on April 14, 2020, with its price target of $580 suggesting that TSLA could down by -47.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $746.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.99% to reach $466.05/share. It started the day trading at $753.33 and traded between $673.79 and $686.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSLA’s 50-day SMA is 643.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 410.55. The stock has a high of $968.99 for the year while the low is $176.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.84%, as 19.69M CAH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.48% of Tesla Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 20.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.26%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 167.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more TSLA shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 375,408 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,826,979 shares of TSLA, with a total valuation of $7,245,336,996. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more TSLA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,603,871,888 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Tesla Inc. shares by 6.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,270,060 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 490,692 shares of Tesla Inc. which are valued at $4,333,511,440. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Tesla Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 80,368 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,912,861 shares and is now valued at $2,574,339,164. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Tesla Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.