2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX)

The shares of Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on July 23, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viveve Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 23, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on April 17, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Northland Capital was of a view that VIVE is Outperform in its latest report on January 05, 2018. Mizuho thinks that VIVE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $400.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -99.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.26% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.53 while ending the day at $0.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a 20.03% incline from the average session volume which is 1.78 million shares. VIVE had ended its last session trading at $0.57. Viveve Medical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 VIVE 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $65.00.

The Viveve Medical Inc. generated 13.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. Viveve Medical Inc. has the potential to record -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.349 and traded between $0.2601 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRNX’s 50-day SMA is 0.3087 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3316. The stock has a high of $4.96 for the year while the low is $0.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.15%, as 2.21M VIVE shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 37.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 171.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TRNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 125,475 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 707,711 shares of TRNX, with a total valuation of $113,234. OxFORD Asset Management LLP meanwhile bought more TRNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,074 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Taronis Technologies Inc. shares by 68.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 152,240 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,122 shares of Taronis Technologies Inc. which are valued at $24,358. In the same vein, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its Taronis Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 146,645 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 105,814 shares and is now valued at $16,930. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Taronis Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.