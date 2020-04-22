2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

The shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $60 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Omnicom Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $81. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on July 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 86. Barclays was of a view that OMC is Equal Weight in its latest report on April 17, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that OMC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 66.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $62.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $50.84 while ending the day at $51.34. During the trading session, a total of 2.79 million shares were traded which represents a 0.51% incline from the average session volume which is 2.8 million shares. OMC had ended its last session trading at $53.92. Omnicom Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.04, with a beta of 0.76. Omnicom Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OMC 52-week low price stands at $46.37 while its 52-week high price is $85.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Omnicom Group Inc. generated 4.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.1%. Omnicom Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $184. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated CRM as Reiterated on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $185 suggesting that CRM could surge by 22.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $162.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.50% to reach $195.45/share. It started the day trading at $160.09 and traded between $148.00 and $150.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRM’s 50-day SMA is 160.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 159.35. The stock has a high of $195.72 for the year while the low is $115.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.42%, as 13.48M OMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of salesforce.com inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 706.85, while the P/B ratio is 3.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more CRM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -2,843,346 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 89,393,471 shares of CRM, with a total valuation of $12,870,871,955. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,586,404,082 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its salesforce.com inc. shares by 3.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 45,608,407 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,737,291 shares of salesforce.com inc. which are valued at $6,566,698,440. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its salesforce.com inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 247,001 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 40,362,253 shares and is now valued at $5,811,357,187. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of salesforce.com inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.