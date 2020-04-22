2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT), Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $120.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.57.

The shares of the company added by 41.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.382 while ending the day at $0.58. During the trading session, a total of 2.68 million shares were traded which represents a -821.26% decline from the average session volume which is 290650.0 shares. HHT had ended its last session trading at $0.41. Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 58.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 HHT 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $4.45.

The Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. generated 1.5 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is now rated as Outperform. Robert W. Baird also rated HIMX as Resumed on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that HIMX could surge by 39.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.36% to reach $5.22/share. It started the day trading at $3.34 and traded between $3.17 and $3.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HIMX’s 50-day SMA is 3.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.92. The stock has a high of $5.10 for the year while the low is $1.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.37%, as 3.31M HHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.23% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.75% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Yiheng Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,769,847 shares of HIMX, with a total valuation of $10,329,381. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HIMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,805,930 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Himax Technologies Inc. shares by 23.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,539,791 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 295,831 shares of Himax Technologies Inc. which are valued at $4,219,027. Following these latest developments, around 12.30% of Himax Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.