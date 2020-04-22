2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)

The shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capital One Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Buy the COF stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $108. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 153. Deutsche Bank was of a view that COF is Hold in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Jefferies thinks that COF is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $83.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $50.8406 while ending the day at $51.16. During the trading session, a total of 5.19 million shares were traded which represents a -16.96% decline from the average session volume which is 4.44 million shares. COF had ended its last session trading at $53.87. Capital One Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $24.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.58, with a beta of 1.58. COF 52-week low price stands at $38.00 while its 52-week high price is $107.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.47%. Capital One Financial Corporation has the potential to record 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) is now rated as Neutral. BMO Capital Markets also rated WBT as Initiated on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that WBT could surge by 66.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.17% to reach $11.79/share. It started the day trading at $4.2949 and traded between $3.92 and $3.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WBT’s 50-day SMA is 8.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.38. The stock has a high of $19.81 for the year while the low is $3.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.87%, as 9.93M COF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.05% of Welbilt Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.03, while the P/B ratio is 2.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WBT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -6,209 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,505,692 shares of WBT, with a total valuation of $59,024,200. Impax Asset Management Ltd. meanwhile bought more WBT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,819,876 worth of shares.

Similarly, Icahn Associates Holding LLC decreased its Welbilt Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,082,660 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Welbilt Inc. which are valued at $51,724,046. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Welbilt Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 81,471 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,188,258 shares and is now valued at $42,005,764. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Welbilt Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.