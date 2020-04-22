2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

The shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $325 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adobe Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Outperform the ADBE stock while also putting a $350 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $430. Oppenheimer was of a view that ADBE is Outperform in its latest report on January 17, 2020. Griffin Securities thinks that ADBE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 334.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $338.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $325.21 while ending the day at $328.99. During the trading session, a total of 3.55 million shares were traded which represents a 11.29% incline from the average session volume which is 4.0 million shares. ADBE had ended its last session trading at $344.88. Adobe Inc. currently has a market cap of $158.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 49.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.59, with a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ADBE 52-week low price stands at $255.13 while its 52-week high price is $386.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Adobe Inc. generated 2.69 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.83%. Adobe Inc. has the potential to record 8.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.14% to reach $2.73/share. It started the day trading at $1.69 and traded between $1.50 and $1.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBAY’s 50-day SMA is 1.5796 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.6292. The stock has a high of $13.55 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.24%, as 8.54M ADBE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.21% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Engine Capital Management LP bought more CBAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Engine Capital Management LP purchasing 1,460,043 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,443,977 shares of CBAY, with a total valuation of $9,537,086. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more CBAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,140,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,155,096 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,698 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $7,629,542. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,891 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,548,387 shares and is now valued at $5,251,613. Following these latest developments, around 0.62% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.