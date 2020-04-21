Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is down -2.7% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 04/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.05 before closing at $5.60. Intraday shares traded counted 2.95 million, which was 30.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.27M. WES’s previous close was $5.60 while the outstanding shares total 459.06M. The firm has a beta of 2.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 3.59, and a growth ratio of 1.16. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.82, with weekly volatility at 13.64% and ATR at 0.92. The WES stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.90 and a $34.36 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Pipelines company Western Midstream Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WES, the company has in raw cash 99.96 million on their books with 7.87 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 402412000 million total, with 485954000 million as their total liabilities.

WES were able to record 135.27 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 7.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.32 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Western Midstream Partners LP recorded a total of 723.21 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.23% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 7.91%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 389.58 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 333.63 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 459.06M with the revenue now reading 0.57 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.45 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WES sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WES attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Ure Michael bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.45, for a total value of 54,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, CRANE JAMES R now bought 340,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,999,486. Also, Director, CRANE JAMES R bought 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.70 per share, with a total market value of 979,836. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, CRANE JAMES R now holds 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 177,786. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Western Midstream Partners LP. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WES stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.61.