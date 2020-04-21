Two Stocks To Tuck Away: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

The shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $37 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KKR & Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. Goldman was of a view that KKR is Buy in its latest report on September 19, 2019. Barclays thinks that KKR is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $22.55 while ending the day at $22.95. During the trading session, a total of 4.54 million shares were traded which represents a 5.71% incline from the average session volume which is 4.82 million shares. KKR had ended its last session trading at $23.92. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a market cap of $19.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.35, with a beta of 1.58. KKR 52-week low price stands at $15.55 while its 52-week high price is $34.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.64%. KKR & Co. Inc. has the potential to record 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on August 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated CDR as Reiterated on February 12, 2018, with its price target of $5.50 suggesting that CDR could surge by 71.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.87% to reach $2.67/share. It started the day trading at $0.8396 and traded between $0.72 and $0.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDR’s 50-day SMA is 1.6956 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4984. The stock has a high of $3.69 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 557679.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.61%, as 583,388 KKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.65% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.83, while the P/B ratio is 0.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 628.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.28% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.