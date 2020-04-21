Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM), FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.75.

The shares of the company added by 11.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.60 while ending the day at $0.70. During the trading session, a total of 2.5 million shares were traded which represents a -165.04% decline from the average session volume which is 941650.0 shares. CTRM had ended its last session trading at $0.63. CTRM 52-week low price stands at $0.48 while its 52-week high price is $9.60.

The Castor Maritime Inc. generated 2.59 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on October 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. JP Morgan also rated FSK as Upgrade on August 09, 2019, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that FSK could surge by 21.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.31% to reach $4.30/share. It started the day trading at $3.58 and traded between $3.35 and $3.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSK’s 50-day SMA is 4.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.57. The stock has a high of $6.40 for the year while the low is $1.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.25%, as 4.55M CTRM shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.45% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.41% of FS KKR Capital Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.