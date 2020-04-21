Two Stocks To Tuck Away: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS), Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $453.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 210.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.94.

The shares of the company added by 4.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.53 while ending the day at $0.59. During the trading session, a total of 4.17 million shares were traded which represents a -183.78% decline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. UAVS had ended its last session trading at $0.56. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 UAVS 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $1.59.

The AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. generated 718000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.15% to reach $4.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.83 and traded between $1.63 and $1.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOGO’s 50-day SMA is 3.0411 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.7568. The stock has a high of $7.23 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.20%, as 28.53M UAVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 57.25% of Gogo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.97% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Mudrick Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,726,814 shares of GOGO, with a total valuation of $18,500,846. North Peak Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more GOGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,252,362 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Gogo Inc. shares by 10.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,755,585 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 541,129 shares of Gogo Inc. which are valued at $12,201,840. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Gogo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 18,940 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,706,904 shares and is now valued at $7,858,636. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Gogo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.