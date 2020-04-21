Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 254.07% on 04/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.9159 before closing at $3.70. Intraday shares traded counted 60.98 million, which was -8982.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 671.39K. WATT’s previous close was $1.04 while the outstanding shares total 34.69M. The firm has a beta of 2.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 89.04, with weekly volatility at 11.56% and ATR at 0.11. The WATT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.61 and a $5.38 high.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company Energous Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $36.25 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WATT, the company has in raw cash 21.68 million on their books with 722000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 22198000 million total, with 4469000 million as their total liabilities.

WATT were able to record -26.82 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.58 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -26.62 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Energous Corporation (WATT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Energous Corporation recorded a total of 46000.0 in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -21.74% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 10.87%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 46000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 9.51 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 34.69M with the revenue now reading -0.29 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WATT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WATT attractive?

In related news, COO & EVP, Engineering, Johnston Cesar sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.79, for a total value of 6,419. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President & CFO, Sereda Brian J now sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,830. Also, COO & EVP, Engineering, Johnston Cesar sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 21. The shares were price at an average price of 1.84 per share, with a total market value of 6,900. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior VP, Product Marketing, Sahejpal Neeraj now holds 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,658. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.50%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Energous Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WATT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.00.