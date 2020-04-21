Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL), U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

The shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $68 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xcel Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Neutral the XEL stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $59. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Barclays was of a view that XEL is Equal Weight in its latest report on August 13, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that XEL is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 62.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $65.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $64.31 while ending the day at $64.35. During the trading session, a total of 3.44 million shares were traded which represents a 22.07% incline from the average session volume which is 4.41 million shares. XEL had ended its last session trading at $67.15. Xcel Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $33.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.00, with a beta of 0.31. Xcel Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 XEL 52-week low price stands at $46.58 while its 52-week high price is $72.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xcel Energy Inc. generated 248.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.93%. Xcel Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.31% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.45 and traded between $0.3768 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USWS’s 50-day SMA is 0.7289 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8694. The stock has a high of $8.05 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 626961.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.52%, as 504,579 XEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.09% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 865.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -40.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.72% over the last six months.

BlackRock Capital Investment Advi… meanwhile bought more USWS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,342,481 worth of shares.

Similarly, Southpaw Asset Management LP increased its U.S. Well Services Inc. shares by 134.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,934,338 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,109,422 shares of U.S. Well Services Inc. which are valued at $580,301. Following these latest developments, around 7.70% of U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.