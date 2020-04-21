Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

The shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golar LNG Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Odeon Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GMLP is Underperform in its latest report on March 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that GMLP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.68.

The shares of the company added by 32.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.1016 while ending the day at $3.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -102.4% decline from the average session volume which is 768870.0 shares. GMLP had ended its last session trading at $2.30. Golar LNG Partners LP currently has a market cap of $207.37 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.52, with a beta of 1.06. Golar LNG Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GMLP 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $13.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Golar LNG Partners LP generated 100.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.17%. Golar LNG Partners LP has the potential to record 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $320. Nomura also rated LRCX as Upgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $265 suggesting that LRCX could surge by 10.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $279.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.40% to reach $298.82/share. It started the day trading at $274.92 and traded between $266.34 and $266.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LRCX’s 50-day SMA is 271.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 255.13. The stock has a high of $344.32 for the year while the low is $171.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.80%, as 3.60M GMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.55% of Lam Research Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.77, while the P/B ratio is 8.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LRCX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 257,460 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,537,870 shares of LRCX, with a total valuation of $2,769,088,800. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LRCX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,092,794,480 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Lam Research Corporation shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,900,818 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,312 shares of Lam Research Corporation which are valued at $1,896,196,320. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Lam Research Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 432,244 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,891,192 shares and is now valued at $1,653,886,080. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Lam Research Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.