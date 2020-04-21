Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

The shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chevron Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Outperform the CVX stock while also putting a $127 price target. The stock had earned Sector Outperform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. That day the Scotiabank set price target on the stock to $137. Citigroup was of a view that CVX is Neutral in its latest report on December 09, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that CVX is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 143.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $92.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $82.09 while ending the day at $83.57. During the trading session, a total of 15.68 million shares were traded which represents a -9.16% decline from the average session volume which is 14.36 million shares. CVX had ended its last session trading at $87.17. Chevron Corporation currently has a market cap of $160.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 56.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.25, with a beta of 1.22. Chevron Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CVX 52-week low price stands at $51.60 while its 52-week high price is $127.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chevron Corporation generated 5.69 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.71%. Chevron Corporation has the potential to record -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on January 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.18% to reach $4.20/share. It started the day trading at $0.255 and traded between $0.2248 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHAP’s 50-day SMA is 0.5923 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4440. The stock has a high of $8.18 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.62%, as 2.04M CVX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.51% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 456.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.97% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Strategic Value Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,902,367 shares of CHAP, with a total valuation of $6,534,112. Contrarian Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CHAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,998,417 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC decreased its Chaparral Energy Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,890,930 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. which are valued at $1,358,737. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Chaparral Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.