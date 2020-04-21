Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

The shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $3.25 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ceragon Networks Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 28, 2018. Needham was of a view that CRNT is Buy in its latest report on June 25, 2018. Needham thinks that CRNT is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.50.

The shares of the company added by 10.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.02 while ending the day at $2.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -89.35% decline from the average session volume which is 663750.0 shares. CRNT had ended its last session trading at $2.04. Ceragon Networks Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CRNT 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $4.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ceragon Networks Ltd. generated 23.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $4.31 and traded between $4.11 and $4.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VEDL’s 50-day SMA is 5.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.67. The stock has a high of $10.45 for the year while the low is $3.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.66%, as 1.73M CRNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.54% of Vedanta Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.96, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AQR Capital Management LLC bought more VEDL shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AQR Capital Management LLC purchasing 600,338 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,976,125 shares of VEDL, with a total valuation of $10,595,005. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more VEDL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,856,924 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vedanta Limited shares by 303.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,161,285 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,626,035 shares of Vedanta Limited which are valued at $7,694,175. In the same vein, Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. increased its Vedanta Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 881,558 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,084,585 shares and is now valued at $7,421,123. Following these latest developments, around 2.68% of Vedanta Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.