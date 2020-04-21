Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT), California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

The shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2010. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2009, to Buy the APT stock while also putting a $10 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 335.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.19.

The shares of the company added by 4.82% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.30 while ending the day at $13.92. During the trading session, a total of 3.37 million shares were traded which represents a 53.78% incline from the average session volume which is 7.3 million shares. APT had ended its last session trading at $13.28. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. currently has a market cap of $171.77 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 61.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.11, with a beta of -0.93. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 APT 52-week low price stands at $3.20 while its 52-week high price is $41.59.

The Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. generated 6.55 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.48% to reach $12.63/share. It started the day trading at $1.61 and traded between $1.40 and $1.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRC’s 50-day SMA is 3.8935 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.4240. The stock has a high of $29.10 for the year while the low is $0.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.71%, as 15.46M APT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.86% of California Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more CRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 38.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 1,204,232 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,347,487 shares of CRC, with a total valuation of $4,347,487. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,123,836 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its California Resources Corporation shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,072,472 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,054 shares of California Resources Corporation which are valued at $3,072,472. In the same vein, RBC Capital Markets LLC (Investme… increased its California Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 240,213 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,315,296 shares and is now valued at $1,315,296. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of California Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.