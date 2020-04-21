Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

The shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on December 10, 2019, to Neutral the ABEO stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on August 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Mizuho was of a view that ABEO is Neutral in its latest report on July 26, 2019. Mizuho thinks that ABEO is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.17.

The shares of the company added by 7.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.28 while ending the day at $2.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a 37.75% incline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. ABEO had ended its last session trading at $2.33. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 ABEO 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Abeona Therapeutics Inc. generated 129.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is now rated as Market Perform. Goldman also rated LTHM as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that LTHM could surge by 18.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.06% to reach $6.88/share. It started the day trading at $5.69 and traded between $5.21 and $5.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTHM’s 50-day SMA is 7.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.46. The stock has a high of $12.29 for the year while the low is $3.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.99%, as 19.00M ABEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.08% of Livent Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.27, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LTHM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 547,904 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,160,771 shares of LTHM, with a total valuation of $111,094,048. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LTHM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $81,642,724 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Livent Corporation shares by 6.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,807,913 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 716,367 shares of Livent Corporation which are valued at $61,991,543. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Livent Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,580,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,979,351 shares and is now valued at $31,391,593. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Livent Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.