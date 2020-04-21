PAAS Stock: Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Is Still Worth a Bite

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.12, with weekly volatility at 6.47% and ATR at 1.93. The PAAS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.26 and a $26.20 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.39 million, which was 67.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.26M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.61% on 04/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.9595 before closing at $19.51. PAAS’s previous close was $19.83 while the outstanding shares total 210.18M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.13, and a growth ratio of 0.88.

Investors have identified the Silver company Pan American Silver Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 788919000 million total, with 271670000 million as their total liabilities.

PAAS were able to record 76.22 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -17.95 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 282.03 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Pan American Silver Corp. recorded a total of 482.98 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 64.11% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 27.08%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PAAS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PAAS attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

9 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pan American Silver Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PAAS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.31.