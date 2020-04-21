Mixed Analyst Attention: RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG), Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

The shares of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $265 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RingCentral Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Outperform the RNG stock while also putting a $240 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $230. Wells Fargo was of a view that RNG is Overweight in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Needham thinks that RNG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 220.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $249.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 149.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.96.

The shares of the company added by 7.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $235.00 while ending the day at $253.11. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a -23.23% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. RNG had ended its last session trading at $236.51. RingCentral Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 RNG 52-week low price stands at $101.49 while its 52-week high price is $256.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The RingCentral Inc. generated 343.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. RingCentral Inc. has the potential to record -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.37% to reach $42.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.61 and traded between $3.10 and $3.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VET’s 50-day SMA is 6.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.76. The stock has a high of $27.48 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.15%, as 16.21M RNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.65% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.79% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.28% of Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.