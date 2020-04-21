Mixed Analyst Attention: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR), Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

The shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $82 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extra Space Storage Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $119. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 115. Morgan Stanley was of a view that EXR is Underweight in its latest report on September 16, 2019. Stifel thinks that EXR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $100.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $89.30 while ending the day at $89.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a 18.08% incline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. EXR had ended its last session trading at $93.10. Extra Space Storage Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.59, with a beta of 0.29. EXR 52-week low price stands at $72.70 while its 52-week high price is $124.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.66%. Extra Space Storage Inc. has the potential to record 4.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) is now rated as Hold. Stifel also rated SUPN as Downgrade on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that SUPN could surge by 30.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.17% to reach $25.50/share. It started the day trading at $20.06 and traded between $17.45 and $17.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUPN’s 50-day SMA is 18.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.47. The stock has a high of $38.74 for the year while the low is $13.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.18%, as 4.46M EXR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.78% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.38, while the P/B ratio is 1.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 634.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SUPN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 304,386 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,932,993 shares of SUPN, with a total valuation of $142,714,544. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SUPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $93,486,312 worth of shares.

Similarly, Armistice Capital LLC increased its Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 68.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,888,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,176,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $51,955,120. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 103,564 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,684,725 shares and is now valued at $30,308,203. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.