Mixed Analyst Attention: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

The shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $17 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Buy the ADVM stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Neutral rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on October 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that ADVM is Neutral in its latest report on September 13, 2019. Raymond James thinks that ADVM is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 183.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.39.

The shares of the company added by 8.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.26 while ending the day at $14.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -7.55% decline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. ADVM had ended its last session trading at $12.91. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.10 ADVM 52-week low price stands at $4.96 while its 52-week high price is $16.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. generated 65.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.69%. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $130. Stifel also rated KSU as Resumed on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $146 suggesting that KSU could surge by 13.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $139.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.83% to reach $151.11/share. It started the day trading at $136.69 and traded between $127.465 and $131.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KSU’s 50-day SMA is 141.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 140.95. The stock has a high of $178.59 for the year while the low is $92.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.60%, as 3.01M ADVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.22% of Kansas City Southern shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.28, while the P/B ratio is 2.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KSU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -75,567 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,567,302 shares of KSU, with a total valuation of $1,343,949,468. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile sold more KSU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,128,974,952 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kansas City Southern shares by 0.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,108,972 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,412 shares of Kansas City Southern which are valued at $649,759,059. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Kansas City Southern shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 390,923 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,849,463 shares and is now valued at $616,754,704. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Kansas City Southern stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.