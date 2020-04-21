Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

The shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $4.25 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GameStop Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Market Perform the GME stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Sell rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Credit Suisse was of a view that GME is Underperform in its latest report on May 20, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that GME is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $3.99. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.34.

The shares of the company added by 14.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.78 while ending the day at $5.61. During the trading session, a total of 6.07 million shares were traded which represents a -54.18% decline from the average session volume which is 3.94 million shares. GME had ended its last session trading at $4.88. GameStop Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GME 52-week low price stands at $2.57 while its 52-week high price is $9.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GameStop Corp. generated 499.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.49%. GameStop Corp. has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. UBS also rated AMAT as Upgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $54 suggesting that AMAT could surge by 22.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.83% to reach $65.48/share. It started the day trading at $52.49 and traded between $50.61 and $50.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMAT’s 50-day SMA is 53.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.72. The stock has a high of $69.44 for the year while the low is $36.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.06%, as 18.77M GME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.05% of Applied Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.74, while the P/B ratio is 5.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMAT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 500,449 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 71,922,476 shares of AMAT, with a total valuation of $3,295,487,850. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more AMAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,188,398,711 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Applied Materials Inc. shares by 4.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 46,761,452 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,203,915 shares of Applied Materials Inc. which are valued at $2,142,609,731. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Applied Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 906,680 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 44,408,614 shares and is now valued at $2,034,802,693. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Applied Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.