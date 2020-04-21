Is There A Value in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) And SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)

The shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GasLog Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Neutral the GLOP stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7. Evercore ISI was of a view that GLOP is Underperform in its latest report on January 23, 2020. B. Riley FBR thinks that GLOP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 146.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.30.

The shares of the company added by 10.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.10 while ending the day at $3.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -0.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. GLOP had ended its last session trading at $3.38. GasLog Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GLOP 52-week low price stands at $1.51 while its 52-week high price is $21.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GasLog Partners LP generated 96.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.52%. GasLog Partners LP has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. ROTH Capital also rated SPWR as Initiated on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that SPWR could surge by 6.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.55% to reach $6.72/share. It started the day trading at $6.59 and traded between $6.25 and $6.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPWR’s 50-day SMA is 7.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.45. The stock has a high of $16.04 for the year while the low is $4.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.54%, as 23.40M GLOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.17% of SunPower Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 262.50, while the P/B ratio is 90.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.40% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPWR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,232,893 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SunPower Corporation shares by 25.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,041,581 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,019,860 shares of SunPower Corporation which are valued at $25,560,816. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its SunPower Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 881,062 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,811,259 shares and is now valued at $19,323,083. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of SunPower Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.