Is There A Value in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) And SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

The shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BVN is Overweight in its latest report on September 25, 2017. HSBC Securities thinks that BVN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.31.

The shares of the company added by 4.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.12 while ending the day at $7.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a -1.51% decline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. BVN had ended its last session trading at $7.10. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 BVN 52-week low price stands at $5.12 while its 52-week high price is $17.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. generated 210.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 157.89%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on June 21, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. It started the day trading at $1.295 and traded between $1.05 and $1.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SD’s 50-day SMA is 1.4873 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.8577. The stock has a high of $9.35 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.65%, as 1.27M BVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.66% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 365.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.73% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,818,832 shares of SD, with a total valuation of $4,332,130. Cannell Capital LLC meanwhile sold more SD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,884,270 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SandRidge Energy Inc. shares by 2.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,083,677 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -48,926 shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. which are valued at $1,873,226. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of SandRidge Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.