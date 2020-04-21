Is There A Value in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) And T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

The shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 1Life Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Equal Weight the ONEM stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on February 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Piper Sandler was of a view that ONEM is Overweight in its latest report on February 25, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that ONEM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 25, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.03.

The shares of the company added by 12.81% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $22.1357 while ending the day at $25.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -35.55% decline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. ONEM had ended its last session trading at $22.40. ONEM 52-week low price stands at $15.00 while its 52-week high price is $28.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. 1Life Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.09% to reach $6.32/share. It started the day trading at $0.558 and traded between $0.52 and $0.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTOO’s 50-day SMA is 0.6243 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3859. The stock has a high of $3.21 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 73.80%, as 8.38M ONEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.91% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … bought more TTOO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … purchasing 84,185 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,270,641 shares of TTOO, with a total valuation of $2,775,917.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… increased its T2 Biosystems Inc. shares by 10.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,263,591 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 118,549 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. which are valued at $821,334. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its T2 Biosystems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 626 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,020,820 shares and is now valued at $663,533. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.