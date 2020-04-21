Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX), MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)?

The shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4.20 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of McEwen Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on December 11, 2017, to Buy the MUX stock while also putting a $3.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on June 29, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $1.30. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 20, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.25. Stifel Nicolaus was of a view that MUX is Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2013.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.18.

The shares of the company added by 5.32% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.9601 while ending the day at $1.01. During the trading session, a total of 2.45 million shares were traded which represents a 39.0% incline from the average session volume which is 4.02 million shares. MUX had ended its last session trading at $0.96. McEwen Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MUX 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $2.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The McEwen Mining Inc. generated 46.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 57.14%. McEwen Mining Inc. has the potential to record 0.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is now rated as Buy. Compass Point also rated MTG as Reiterated on October 22, 2018, with its price target of $16.50 suggesting that MTG could surge by 57.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.62% to reach $13.60/share. It started the day trading at $6.09 and traded between $5.70 and $5.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTG’s 50-day SMA is 9.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.51. The stock has a high of $15.24 for the year while the low is $4.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 168.95%, as 9.57M MUX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.86% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MTG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 270,246 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,134,288 shares of MTG, with a total valuation of $223,102,729. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MTG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,214,026 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its MGIC Investment Corporation shares by 15.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,811,412 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,334,597 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation which are valued at $81,352,466. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its MGIC Investment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 226,127 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,270,747 shares and is now valued at $77,919,243. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of MGIC Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.