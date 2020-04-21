Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX), DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)?

The shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GSX Techedu Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Buy the GSX stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Goldman was of a view that GSX is Buy in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Barclays thinks that GSX is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $318.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 318.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.53.

The shares of the company added by 6.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $32.82 while ending the day at $35.71. During the trading session, a total of 4.66 million shares were traded which represents a -23.37% decline from the average session volume which is 3.78 million shares. GSX had ended its last session trading at $33.59. GSX Techedu Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 GSX 52-week low price stands at $8.53 while its 52-week high price is $46.40.

The GSX Techedu Inc. generated 10.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. GSX Techedu Inc. has the potential to record 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.89% to reach $11.25/share. It started the day trading at $6.30 and traded between $5.35 and $5.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DCP’s 50-day SMA is 10.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.31. The stock has a high of $33.45 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.85%, as 8.17M GSX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.04% of DCP Midstream LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more DCP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -87,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,776,659 shares of DCP, with a total valuation of $43,861,002. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more DCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,467,703 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its DCP Midstream LP shares by 14.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,399,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,158,603 shares of DCP Midstream LP which are valued at $38,256,099. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its DCP Midstream LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 140,741 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,030,971 shares and is now valued at $36,756,052. Following these latest developments, around 24.50% of DCP Midstream LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.