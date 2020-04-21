Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)?

The shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the EPD stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Johnson Rice was of a view that EPD is Buy in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Goldman thinks that EPD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.2402 while ending the day at $15.65. During the trading session, a total of 11.65 million shares were traded which represents a 5.04% incline from the average session volume which is 12.27 million shares. EPD had ended its last session trading at $16.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 EPD 52-week low price stands at $10.27 while its 52-week high price is $30.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Enterprise Products Partners L.P. generated 410.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.56%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has the potential to record 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at FBR & Co. published a research note on May 05, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. It started the day trading at $0.3701 and traded between $0.28 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EFOI’s 50-day SMA is 0.4310 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4704. The stock has a high of $0.99 for the year while the low is $0.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 79831.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 138.56%, as 190,446 EPD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.54% of Energy Focus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 222.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.07% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Michigan Department of Treasury (… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 545,283 shares of EFOI, with a total valuation of $179,943. WealthTrust Axiom LLC meanwhile sold more EFOI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,701 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Energy Focus Inc. shares by 0.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 161,845 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 129 shares of Energy Focus Inc. which are valued at $53,409. In the same vein, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its Energy Focus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 141,060 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 141,060 shares and is now valued at $46,550. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Energy Focus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.