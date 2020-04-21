Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)?

The shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diamond S Shipping Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.22.

The shares of the company added by 15.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.45 while ending the day at $13.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -215.12% decline from the average session volume which is 557750.0 shares. DSSI had ended its last session trading at $11.25. Diamond S Shipping Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 DSSI 52-week low price stands at $8.62 while its 52-week high price is $17.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diamond S Shipping Inc. generated 83.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.33%. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has the potential to record 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.73% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.63 and traded between $1.35 and $1.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEPA’s 50-day SMA is 2.7084 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4500. The stock has a high of $16.52 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 105218.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 68.34%, as 177,124 DSSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.96% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 767.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HEPA shares, increasing its portfolio by 57,184.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 60,616 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,722 shares of HEPA, with a total valuation of $107,478. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HEPA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,179 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.64% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.