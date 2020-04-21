Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)?

The shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNX Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Equal Weight the CNXM stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $14. Robert W. Baird was of a view that CNXM is Neutral in its latest report on March 07, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that CNXM is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.06.

The shares of the company added by 9.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.57 while ending the day at $11.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a -10.04% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. CNXM had ended its last session trading at $10.57. CNX Midstream Partners LP currently has a market cap of $1.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 1.51. CNX Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CNXM 52-week low price stands at $5.20 while its 52-week high price is $16.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CNX Midstream Partners LP generated 31000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.16%. CNX Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on March 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.30. H.C. Wainwright also rated OPGN as Reiterated on February 07, 2018, with its price target of $9 suggesting that OPGN could surge by 54.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.74% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.52 and traded between $2.20 and $2.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPGN’s 50-day SMA is 2.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.64. The stock has a high of $15.20 for the year while the low is $0.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 228.79%, as 2.25M CNXM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.80% of OpGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.55% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more OPGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $173,879 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 17.17% of OpGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.