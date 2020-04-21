Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)?

The shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 15, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $5. Cowen was of a view that TNP is Buy in its latest report on September 15, 2017. Wells Fargo thinks that TNP is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.70.

The shares of the company added by 11.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.82 while ending the day at $3.17. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a -219.52% decline from the average session volume which is 689300.0 shares. TNP had ended its last session trading at $2.85. TNP 52-week low price stands at $1.70 while its 52-week high price is $4.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited generated 192.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 97.14%. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has the potential to record 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.75. Wells Fargo also rated OCSL as Upgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that OCSL could surge by 29.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.38% to reach $5.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.86 and traded between $3.64 and $3.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCSL’s 50-day SMA is 4.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.01. The stock has a high of $5.75 for the year while the low is $2.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.43%, as 2.27M TNP shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.49% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.52% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.