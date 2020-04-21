Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)?

The shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teladoc Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $140. Robert W. Baird was of a view that TDOC is Neutral in its latest report on March 12, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that TDOC is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $150.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 273.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.56.

The shares of the company added by 4.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $170.56 while ending the day at $181.46. During the trading session, a total of 2.8 million shares were traded which represents a 12.16% incline from the average session volume which is 3.19 million shares. TDOC had ended its last session trading at $173.27. Teladoc Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.50 TDOC 52-week low price stands at $48.57 while its 52-week high price is $176.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teladoc Health Inc. generated 514.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -65.38%. Teladoc Health Inc. has the potential to record -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $6.39 and traded between $5.55 and $6.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WORX’s 50-day SMA is 2.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.06. The stock has a high of $14.88 for the year while the low is $1.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 72529.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.32%, as 80,014 TDOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.63% of SCWorx Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -48.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 110.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 92.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Millennium Management LLC sold more WORX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -49.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Millennium Management LLC selling -34,846 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,920 shares of WORX, with a total valuation of $80,820. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WORX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,515 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SCWorx Corp. shares by 49.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,913 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,919 shares of SCWorx Corp. which are valued at $33,554. Following these latest developments, around 23.80% of SCWorx Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.