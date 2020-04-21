Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)?

The shares of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 29, 2019, to Buy the CODI stock while also putting a $21.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on July 20, 2016. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 25, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Jefferies was of a view that CODI is Buy in its latest report on July 01, 2015. Stifel Nicolaus thinks that CODI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.95.

The shares of the company added by 12.82% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.20 while ending the day at $17.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -298.1% decline from the average session volume which is 361370.0 shares. CODI had ended its last session trading at $15.84. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CODI 52-week low price stands at $10.78 while its 52-week high price is $26.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Compass Diversified Holdings LLC generated 100.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.0%. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has the potential to record 1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.09% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.89 and traded between $5.58 and $5.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SABR’s 50-day SMA is 10.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.83. The stock has a high of $25.44 for the year while the low is $3.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.02%, as 6.41M CODI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of Sabre Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.81, while the P/B ratio is 1.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SABR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 138,592 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,637,036 shares of SABR, with a total valuation of $163,887,623. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more SABR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,829,239 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sabre Corporation shares by 1.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,981,419 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 306,261 shares of Sabre Corporation which are valued at $136,279,815. In the same vein, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its Sabre Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 313,314 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,605,730 shares and is now valued at $110,331,979. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Sabre Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.