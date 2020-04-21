Is It Crazy To Buy Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) And Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

The shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $26 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vir Biotechnology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Robert W. Baird was of a view that VIR is Neutral in its latest report on November 14, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that VIR is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $32.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.93.

The shares of the company added by 5.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $29.04 while ending the day at $31.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a -68.72% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. VIR had ended its last session trading at $29.35. Vir Biotechnology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 VIR 52-week low price stands at $11.65 while its 52-week high price is $75.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Vir Biotechnology Inc. has the potential to record -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Mizuho also rated HPP as Resumed on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that HPP could surge by 36.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.47% to reach $35.64/share. It started the day trading at $24.48 and traded between $22.59 and $22.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPP’s 50-day SMA is 28.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.38. The stock has a high of $38.81 for the year while the low is $16.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -55.79%, as 1.21M VIR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.80% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 83.18, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HPP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 120,313 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,314,808 shares of HPP, with a total valuation of $565,903,531. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more HPP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $483,419,801 worth of shares.

Similarly, PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV decreased its Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares by 2.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,286,329 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -308,239 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. which are valued at $260,861,303. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 340,971 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,178,171 shares and is now valued at $232,758,417. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.