Is It Crazy To Buy Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) And Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

The shares of Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Montage Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Buy the MR stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $8. Imperial Capital was of a view that MR is Outperform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that MR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.92.

The shares of the company added by 26.84% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.85 while ending the day at $4.82. During the trading session, a total of 2.57 million shares were traded which represents a -280.63% decline from the average session volume which is 674150.0 shares. MR had ended its last session trading at $3.80. Montage Resources Corporation currently has a market cap of $183.69 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.27, with a beta of 2.42. Montage Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 MR 52-week low price stands at $1.99 while its 52-week high price is $13.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Montage Resources Corporation generated 12.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.65%. Montage Resources Corporation has the potential to record 1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $3.57 and traded between $3.35 and $3.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APHA’s 50-day SMA is 3.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.95. The stock has a high of $8.04 for the year while the low is $1.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.87%, as 33.37M MR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.71% of Aphria Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.22% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.84% of Aphria Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.