Is Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Worth A Bite? STAY 200 SMA stands at -28.27%

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.62% on 04/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.92 before closing at $9.60. Intraday shares traded counted 1.88 million, which was 46.38% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.51M. STAY’s previous close was $9.35 while the outstanding shares total 182.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.83,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.27, with weekly volatility at 8.51% and ATR at 0.90. The STAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.35 and a $18.76 high.

Investors have identified the Lodging company Extended Stay America Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For STAY, the company has in raw cash 361.67 million on their books with 618.34 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 375690000 million total, with 829519000 million as their total liabilities.

STAY were able to record 157.92 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 58.33 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 399.95 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Extended Stay America Inc. recorded a total of 284.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -17.06%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 284.2 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 227.14 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 182.00M with the revenue now reading -0.25 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on STAY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of STAY attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Kuenne Michael L. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.20, for a total value of 13,800. As the purchase deal closes, the See Remarks, HAASE BRUCE N now bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 151,013. Also, See Remarks, HAASE BRUCE N bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.33 per share, with a total market value of 361,526. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Anand Kapila K now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,925. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

5 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Extended Stay America Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STAY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.83.