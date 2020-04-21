Is A Downturn Overdue? VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)?

The shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VBI Vaccines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2017, to Buy the VBIV stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Laidlaw Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2016. That day the Laidlaw set price target on the stock to $6. Noble Financial was of a view that VBIV is Buy in its latest report on May 07, 2015.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 241.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.61.

The shares of the company added by 24.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.35 while ending the day at $1.59. During the trading session, a total of 43.86 million shares were traded which represents a -1146.02% decline from the average session volume which is 3.52 million shares. VBIV had ended its last session trading at $1.28. VBIV 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $2.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The VBI Vaccines Inc. generated 44.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -650.0%. VBI Vaccines Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Evercore ISI also rated DEI as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that DEI could surge by 26.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.44% to reach $40.33/share. It started the day trading at $30.53 and traded between $29.48 and $29.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DEI’s 50-day SMA is 34.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.50. The stock has a high of $45.59 for the year while the low is $23.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.45%, as 2.49M VBIV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.51% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.23, while the P/B ratio is 1.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DEI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 434,946 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,494,170 shares of DEI, with a total valuation of $747,317,127. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DEI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $517,487,463 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Douglas Emmett Inc. shares by 9.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,951,102 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -808,727 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. which are valued at $242,588,122. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Douglas Emmett Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 233,811 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,064,935 shares and is now valued at $215,551,167. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Douglas Emmett Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.