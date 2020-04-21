Is A Downturn Overdue? Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD), Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)?

The shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) has been pegged with a rating of Reduce by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Qudian Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that QD is Overweight in its latest report on April 08, 2019. Nomura thinks that QD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.19% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.55 while ending the day at $1.60. During the trading session, a total of 3.51 million shares were traded which represents a 50.37% incline from the average session volume which is 7.07 million shares. QD had ended its last session trading at $1.67. Qudian Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 QD 52-week low price stands at $1.21 while its 52-week high price is $9.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Qudian Inc. generated 508.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -585.71%. Qudian Inc. has the potential to record 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.82% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.365 and traded between $0.2531 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNUS’s 50-day SMA is 0.2729 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5296. The stock has a high of $2.33 for the year while the low is $0.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 53729.3 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.08%, as 75,264 QD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.36% of Genius Brands International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 646.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bard Associates, Inc. sold more GNUS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bard Associates, Inc. selling -41,904 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 585,811 shares of GNUS, with a total valuation of $165,199. Anson Funds Management LP meanwhile bought more GNUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,269 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its Genius Brands International Inc. shares by 1.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 251,982 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,360 shares of Genius Brands International Inc. which are valued at $71,059. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Genius Brands International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 211,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 211,400 shares and is now valued at $59,615. Following these latest developments, around 29.12% of Genius Brands International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.