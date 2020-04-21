Is A Downturn Overdue? BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM), Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)?

The shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioSig Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.64.

The shares of the company added by 7.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.62 while ending the day at $6.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a -119.73% decline from the average session volume which is 510390.0 shares. BSGM had ended its last session trading at $5.76. BioSig Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.00 BSGM 52-week low price stands at $2.36 while its 52-week high price is $9.97.

The BioSig Technologies Inc. generated 12.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. BioSig Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.2695 and traded between $0.2289 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTEC’s 50-day SMA is 0.2377 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6801. The stock has a high of $6.52 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 374113.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -90.30%, as 36,289 BSGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.02% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 13.43% of Intec Pharma Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.