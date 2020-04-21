Expensive Market, What To Buy? GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

The shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GenMark Diagnostics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on November 03, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Raymond James was of a view that GNMK is Mkt Perform in its latest report on November 03, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that GNMK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.59.

The shares of the company added by 6.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.81 while ending the day at $8.26. During the trading session, a total of 3.19 million shares were traded which represents a -39.95% decline from the average session volume which is 2.28 million shares. GNMK had ended its last session trading at $7.74. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 GNMK 52-week low price stands at $3.36 while its 52-week high price is $8.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GenMark Diagnostics Inc. generated 44.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.53%. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $78.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.59% to reach $117.81/share. It started the day trading at $78.66 and traded between $72.68 and $73.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WYNN’s 50-day SMA is 86.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 114.02. The stock has a high of $153.41 for the year while the low is $35.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.26%, as 8.71M GNMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.98% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 64.01, while the P/B ratio is 4.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WYNN shares, increasing its portfolio by 60.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 4,918,961 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,021,033 shares of WYNN, with a total valuation of $783,735,976. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WYNN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $595,290,356 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Wynn Resorts Limited shares by 38.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,187,167 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,705,864 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited which are valued at $372,405,582. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Wynn Resorts Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 308,919 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,639,083 shares and is now valued at $279,226,406. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Wynn Resorts Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.