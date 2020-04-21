Expensive Market, What To Buy? Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

The shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $47 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ciena Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Overweight the CIEN stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. UBS was of a view that CIEN is Sell in its latest report on December 06, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that CIEN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.88.

The shares of the company added by 4.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $43.71 while ending the day at $46.35. During the trading session, a total of 2.82 million shares were traded which represents a -28.9% decline from the average session volume which is 2.19 million shares. CIEN had ended its last session trading at $44.20. Ciena Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.36, with a beta of 0.81. Ciena Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 CIEN 52-week low price stands at $30.58 while its 52-week high price is $46.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ciena Corporation generated 837.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. Ciena Corporation has the potential to record 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Lake Street also rated NLS as Upgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that NLS could surge by 7.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.32% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.1694 and traded between $4.60 and $4.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLS's 50-day SMA is 2.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.06. The stock has a high of $5.73 for the year while the low is $1.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 859851.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.31%, as 888,313 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.09% of Nautilus Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 273.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AIGH Capital Management LLC bought more NLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AIGH Capital Management LLC purchasing 413,034 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,454,334 shares of NLS, with a total valuation of $6,405,812. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP meanwhile bought more NLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,863,456 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Nautilus Inc. shares by 19.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,655,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -399,937 shares of Nautilus Inc. which are valued at $4,320,855. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Nautilus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 68,278 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 968,395 shares and is now valued at $2,527,511. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Nautilus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.