Analysts Turn Mixed On Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK), Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

The shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Upwork Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 02, 2020, to Neutral the UPWK stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on June 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that UPWK is Outperform in its latest report on October 29, 2018. Jefferies thinks that UPWK is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.32.

The shares of the company added by 4.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.12 while ending the day at $7.73. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a 44.57% incline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. UPWK had ended its last session trading at $7.40. Upwork Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 UPWK 52-week low price stands at $5.14 while its 52-week high price is $20.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Upwork Inc. generated 48.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Upwork Inc. has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is now rated as Equal Weight. Piper Sandler also rated HLX as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $6.25 suggesting that HLX could surge by 64.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.09% to reach $3.97/share. It started the day trading at $1.53 and traded between $1.35 and $1.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLX’s 50-day SMA is 4.0604 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.3549. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.30%, as 5.87M UPWK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.17% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 67,743 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,242,736 shares of HLX, with a total valuation of $33,198,087. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,416,286 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,550,796 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 44,332 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. which are valued at $20,583,305. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 30,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,273,102 shares and is now valued at $20,127,887. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.