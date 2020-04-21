Analysts Turn Mixed On United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI), Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)

The shares of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $115 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Rentals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Hold the URI stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2020. That day the Exane BNP Paribas set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 180. UBS was of a view that URI is Neutral in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Goldman thinks that URI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 165.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $143.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $98.32 while ending the day at $100.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -3.28% decline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. URI had ended its last session trading at $105.05. United Rentals Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.93, with a beta of 2.19. United Rentals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 URI 52-week low price stands at $58.85 while its 52-week high price is $170.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $5.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Rentals Inc. generated 52.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.89%. United Rentals Inc. has the potential to record 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Macquarie also rated PLYA as Initiated on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that PLYA could surge by 69.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.07% to reach $6.90/share. It started the day trading at $2.60 and traded between $2.07 and $2.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLYA’s 50-day SMA is 3.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.72. The stock has a high of $8.95 for the year while the low is $1.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.71%, as 2.03M URI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.49% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 737.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.20% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Farallon Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,606,930 shares of PLYA, with a total valuation of $53,562,128. HG Vora Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PLYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,862,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, Empyrean Capital Partners LP decreased its Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,615,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. which are valued at $9,826,250. In the same vein, Marlowe Partners LP decreased its Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 129,012 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,780,627 shares and is now valued at $6,616,097. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.