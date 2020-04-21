Analysts Turn Mixed On Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

The shares of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $48 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smartsheet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Outperform the SMAR stock while also putting a $57 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Berenberg was of a view that SMAR is Buy in its latest report on October 10, 2019. Stephens thinks that SMAR is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.29.

The shares of the company added by 6.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $50.06 while ending the day at $53.68. During the trading session, a total of 2.42 million shares were traded which represents a -62.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. SMAR had ended its last session trading at $50.56. Smartsheet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 SMAR 52-week low price stands at $30.91 while its 52-week high price is $55.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Smartsheet Inc. generated 515.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.39%. Smartsheet Inc. has the potential to record -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Cowen also rated AL as Reiterated on August 09, 2019, with its price target of $49 suggesting that AL could surge by 49.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.90% to reach $44.14/share. It started the day trading at $22.98 and traded between $21.68 and $22.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AL’s 50-day SMA is 29.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.18. The stock has a high of $49.96 for the year while the low is $8.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.26%, as 7.60M SMAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.12% of Air Lease Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.35, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 147,298 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,346,326 shares of AL, with a total valuation of $206,927,658. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more AL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $171,242,096 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP decreased its Air Lease Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,796,247 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Air Lease Corporation which are valued at $128,328,909. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Air Lease Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 571,672 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,264,686 shares and is now valued at $116,560,148. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Air Lease Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.