Analysts Turn Mixed On Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)

The shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gulfport Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler was of a view that GPOR is Neutral in its latest report on February 11, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that GPOR is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.77.

The shares of the company added by 9.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.58 while ending the day at $0.78. During the trading session, a total of 6.38 million shares were traded which represents a -1.47% decline from the average session volume which is 6.29 million shares. GPOR had ended its last session trading at $0.72. Gulfport Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPOR 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $7.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gulfport Energy Corporation generated 6.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -560.0%. Gulfport Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated TUP as Reiterated on June 19, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that TUP could down by -30.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.77% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.135 and traded between $1.88 and $1.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUP’s 50-day SMA is 2.8922 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.8503. The stock has a high of $26.70 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.61%, as 8.69M GPOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.25% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TUP shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 322,437 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,162,122 shares of TUP, with a total valuation of $11,602,638. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TUP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,680,264 worth of shares.

Similarly, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Tupperware Brands Corporation shares by 46.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,678,325 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,163,717 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation which are valued at $5,958,887. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tupperware Brands Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 121,852 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,570,159 shares and is now valued at $2,543,658. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.