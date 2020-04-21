Analysts Turn Mixed On Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS), Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 283.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.84.

The shares of the company added by 23.81% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.995 while ending the day at $3.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a -627.73% decline from the average session volume which is 202690.0 shares. BRQS had ended its last session trading at $2.94. BRQS 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Borqs Technologies Inc. generated 8.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1171.43%.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on May 11, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated EXPR as Reiterated on November 30, 2017, with its price target of $9 suggesting that EXPR could surge by 36.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.48% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.06 and traded between $1.86 and $1.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXPR’s 50-day SMA is 2.7054 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2617. The stock has a high of $6.24 for the year while the low is $1.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.37%, as 14.84M BRQS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.96% of Express Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.64% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Express Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.